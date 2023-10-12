Edit

MenuDirections welcome noncommercial operators from all segments. If you are looking for the opportunity to network with foodservice directors, executive chefs, and managers while gathering key insights from industry experts, MenuDirections is your answer!

MenuDirections welcomes industry movers and shakers to the stage. Enjoy the opportunity to gather key takeaways from industry experts to help you lead your team and grow your business.

MenuDirections is attended each year by hundreds of the noncommercial foodservice industry's most influential professionals. MD attendees represent a wide range of connections from all segments of the industry, you won't find anywhere else.

Foodservice Director

5 things the future workforce wants from their employers

By Benita Gingerella on Oct. 12, 2023

Three graduating students from The Ohio State University’s Hospitality Management Program shared what they look for in a job during a panel at this year’s MenuDirections conference.

Foodservice Director

What foodservice directors can learn from the fast-casual model

By Patricia Cobe on Oct. 12, 2023

Piada Italian Street Food and Choolaah Indian BBQ are growing fast casuals with authentic, hand-crafted menus and well-defined missions.

Restaurant Business

A tale of 2 fast casuals—one Italian and one Indian—and how they grew

By Patricia Cobe on Oct. 11, 2023

Piada Italian Street Food and Choolaah Indian BBQ both personalize the fast-casual model to fit their mission, with authentic food and passion driving growth.

Foodservice Director

An inside look at The Ohio State University's foodservice operations

By Peter Romeo on Oct. 11, 2023

With an annual budget of $80 million, the school serves 40,000 meals a day through 35 outlets.

